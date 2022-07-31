Recent redistricting causing some voters in Broward County to receive wrong ballots

As vote-by-mail ballots begin to arrive in South Florida, some eagle-eyed Broward County voters have noticed something wrong.

Those voters reported to the county that they received the wrong ballots in their mailbox.

Debby Eisinger, the former mayor of Cooper City, is one of those Broward residents.

“I opened it and I knew it was the wrong candidate,” Eisinger said. “I right away said, ‘Okay, I need to call the supervisor of elections office.”

It turns out, the glitch has to do with all the changes that come with recent redistricting.

Voters in certain precincts in Fort Lauderdale were affected.

Broward Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott said during an appearance Sunday morning on This Week in South Florida that the ballots were already being mailed out when the new congressional district lines were set, making ballots for a few hundred households outdated.

“When we’re dealing with 1.2 million voters and 31 different cities, anything that might go wrong tends to impact 1000s of people,” Scott said. “That’s not the case here. In this case, what it actually impacted were individual streets.”

Scott said election workers will be out in those neighborhoods personally making sure to switch out the ballots for every voter who received the wrong one.