This Week in South Florida: Joe Scott

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The former mayor of Cooper City, Debby Eisinger, is claiming she was sent the wrong mail-in ballot for the upcoming primary election.

The ballot she received shows candidates for Congressional District 20, but she says that’s not her district.

She printed out a sample ballot showing what she says is the correct district, District 23.

To get some straight answers about the ballot mix-up, Broward Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott joined This Week in South Florida, and his discussion with hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg can be seen at the top of this page.