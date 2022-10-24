Early voting in the 2022 midterms begins: ‘Future of the country is at stake’

Voters turn out on Monday to the Coral Gables Youth Center during the first day of early voting.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Early voting for the Nov. 8, 2022 midterm elections began Monday.

Lawrence “Larry” Goodman was among the first to cast his ballot at the Coral Gables War Memorial Youth Center, at 405 University Dr., one of the 28 locations in Miami-Dade County.

“I always vote in the midterms, and yeah, I feel like this one is really quite high stakes,” Goodman said adding, “The future of the country, I think, is very much at stake.”

Republicans are vying to take away Democrats’ control of both chambers of Congress starting with the House and they need just five seats. This would be a victory for former President Donald Trump and a loss for President Joe Biden.

Republicans are mostly campaigning on improving the economy and tightening U.S. immigration policy. Democrats are focusing on the issues of gun control, climate change, and access to abortion.

There are 24 early voting locations in Broward County and five locations in Monroe County that also opened on Monday morning. Florida election officials require a valid photo and signature identification.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot from the elections office is Oct. 29. As of Friday afternoon, more than a million voters had already returned theirs in Florida.

Joan and Cliff Titus agreed with Goodman. They said they decided to drop off their mail-in ballot because they don’t trust the mail service.

“I think it’s going to have a major turnout this time around. I think people are going to decide one or the other what this country wants to be,” Titus said.

