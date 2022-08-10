Be election ready: Local10 2022 voter guide

Local10 and Local10.com want to make it easy for you to cast your vote and have it count.

Below is a county-by-county guide for information including:

Important dates

Sample ballots

Early voting locations and dates

Where to drop off mail-in-ballots

How to track the status of your mail-in-ballot

. . . and more

Election Day

Every two years, a state Primary Election is held 11 weeks before the General Election. The Primary Election is for the purpose of nominating party nominees to be voted for in the General Election to fill a national, state, county, or district office. A General Election is held on the second Tuesday in November of every even-numbered year. (Information from the Florida Division of Elections)

Election dates for 2022 are:

>Primary Election: Tuesday, Aug. 23.

>General Election: Tuesday, Nov. 8

Other important dates to note:

Monday, July 25: Deadline to register to vote in the Primary Election.

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Deadline to register to vote in the General Election.

Vote By Mail Requests, Returns

The deadline to request that a vote-by-mail ballot be mailed is no later than 5 p.m. on the 10th day before the election. The deadlines for 2022 are:

>Primary Election: Friday, Aug. 13

>General Election: Saturday, Oct. 29

A vote-by-mail ballot must be returned and received by the Supervisor of Elections in the county of registration no later than 7 p.m. (local time) on election day for the respective election in order to be counted.

Vote By Mail Ballot Send Deadline

Supervisors of Elections send vote-by-mail ballots during a 7-day window which is between 40 and 33 days before an election.

For 2022, it’s July 14-21 for the Primary Election, Sept. 29 to Oct. 6 for the General Election.

Early Voting Period

By law, early voting must be held at least for 8 days.

Miami-Dade County early voting: Monday, Aug. 8 through Sunday, Aug. 21

Broward County early voting: Saturday, Aug. 14 through Sunday, Aug. 21

Monroe County will only have early voting for the General Election, not for the Primary Election.

What do I bring with me to vote?

In order to vote at the polls, you must provide a Florida driver’s license, identification card, U.S. passport or some other form of photo identification with a signature.

How do I know if I’m registered?

Check your status using the Voter Information Lookup Tool on the Florida Division of Elections website.

Am I eligible to vote?

The short answer is, most likely, yes, provided you meet a few basic requirements.

In order to register to vote, you must:

Be a citizen of the United States of America (a lawful permanent resident is not a U.S. citizen for registration and voting purposes).

Be a Florida resident.

Be at least 18 years old (although you may preregister if you are 16)

Not have been adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state without having had your voting rights restored.

Not have been convicted of a felony in Florida, or any other state, without your rights having been restored.

Provide your current and valid Florida driver’s license number or Florida identification card number. If you do not have a current and valid Florida driver’s license number or Florida identification card, you must provide the last four digits of your Social Security number. If you do not have any of the above, check the appropriate box provided on the voter application registration.

Vote-by-mail drop-offs for the Primary Election, Aug. 23.

Miami-Dade County will accept vote-by-mail ballots at secure ballot intake stations located outside of all its 23 early voting locations through Aug. 21. Look for the “official ballot drop off” tent.

On Monday, Aug. 22, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or on Election Day, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., vote by mail ballots can be dropped off at the following locations.

Elections Department, Supervisor of Elections office, 2700 Northwest 87th Ave., Doral, 33172

Stephen P. Clark Government Center, Supervisor of Elections office, 111 Northwest 1st St., (Lobby), Miami, 33128

>Track your ballot here.

Broward County has two drop-off locations and ballots can also be dropped off at early voting sites from Aug. 13 to Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lauderhill Mall, Supervisor of Elections Office (Entrance in the back of Lauderhill Mall), 1519 Northwest 40th Ave., Lauderhill, 33313; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Aug. 23, Monday through Sunday. Get directions.

Broward County Government Center, 115 S. Andrews Ave., Room 102, (Brickell Avenue Entrance) Fort Lauderdale, 33301; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Aug. 21; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Aug. 22 and 23. Get directions

>Sign up to track your ballot here.

Sample ballots for Aug. 23 Primary Election/Precinct lookup

View sample ballots below (some can be downloaded here) and check your precinct.

Broward County

Sample Ballots

→Find Your Precinct

Miami-Dade County

Official Sample Ballot

Golden Beach Special Election

Key Biscayne Primary Election

Miami Special Election

Miami Beach Special Election

Miami Gardens General and Special Elections

→Find Your Precinct

Monroe County

Monroe County -Republican

Monroe County - Democrat

Monroe County - NPA

Marathon - Republican

Marathon -Democrat

Marathon - NPA

Key West - Republican

Key West - Democrat

Key West - NPA

Key West District 4 - Republican

Key West District 4 - Democrat

Key West District 4 - NPA

→Find Your Precinct

Palm Beach County

Sample Ballots

→Find Your Precinct

Who is my Supervisor of Elections?

In Miami-Dade County, Christina White, supervisor of elections

2700 NW 87th Ave., Miami, FL 33172

Phone: (305) 499-8501

email: soedade@miamidade.gov

website: Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections

Mail your voter registration application form to:

Supervisor of Elections

P.O. Box 521550

Miami FL 33152

In Broward County, Joe Scott, supervisor of elections

115 S. Andrews Avenue, Room 102, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Phone: (954) 357-7050

email: elections@browardsoe.org

website: Broward County Supervisor of Elections

Mail your voter registration application form to:

Supervisor of Elections

P.O. Box 029001

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33302 -9001

In Monroe County, Joyce Griffin, supervisor of elections

530 Whitehead Street, Suite 101, Key West, FL 33040

Phone: (305) 292-3416

email: info@keys-elections.org

website: Monroe County Supervisor of Elections

Mail application form directly to the above address.

In Palm Beach County, Wendy Sartory Link, supervisor of elections

240 South Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33415

Phone: (561) 656-6200

email: info@pbcelections.org

website: Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections

Mail your voter registration application form to:

Supervisor of Elections

P.O. Box 22309

West Palm Beach, FL 33416 -2309

