Police: Traveler arrested at Miami airport over child sex abuse material

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man from Qatar faces four counts of possessing child sexual abuse material after authorities found “several” images and videos on his phone during a border search at Miami International Airport, according to police.

Police arrested 27-year-old Baher Shehata Friday.

According to an arrest form, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers detained Shehata Thursday after he was flagged by the agency’s Tactical Terrorism Response Team.

The report states that officers searched Shehata’s phone and found the images in a folder labeled “secure folder” and referred the case to Miami-Dade police the following day.

Investigators wrote that they found images and videos of at least one prepubescent boy and at least one prepubescent girl on his phone.

Police took Shehata to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.