Police say black cargo van could offer clue about attempted abduction in Fort Lauderdale

In two separate incidents, a 10-year-old girl says a man tried to lure her with candy. Police are trying to find the man and a van they believed he tried to use in the attempted abduction.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Fort Lauderdale Police Department has released a new clue in the hunt for a man they say tried to lure a girl into a van twice.

The incidents in question happened last week as a 10-year-old girl was walking in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

She said that the man tried to lure her into a van by offering her candy.

Detectives believe that an all-black cargo van was used in the attempted abduction. They say the suspect tried on two separate occasions to lure the girl and possibly abduct her.

Detectives say it’s possible the van is older with heavy rust spots towards the bottom and possible damage to the rear light and or rear door. They said it also has a sliding door with no window.

Van connected to man luring child (Fort Lauderdale Police Department)

Local 10 News also obtained video from last week showing the girl running away after the suspect tried to get her to enter the van.

Local 10 News spoke to the girl’s mother who said that her child was “running so fast. She noticed that her lace was loose so when she went down to tie her lacings, that’s when she noticed he was chasing after her.”

Fort Lauderdale police also released video of the suspect they are looking for. They describe him as a tall white man with short brown hair. He was wearing black pants and a black sweater in the video.

Fort Lauderdale Police have put out Be on the Lookout describing a man they say tried to lure a 10-year-old girl. (Fort Lauderdale Police)

Both incidents occurred on the 1500 block of Northeast 17th Way near Bennet Elementary School and Sunrise Middle School.

Anyone with information should contact Fort Lauderdale Police Department or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).