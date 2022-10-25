Miami mom arrested after police say she encouraged, then joined school fight

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami woman was in court Tuesday facing a felony child abuse charge after school police accused her of encouraging her son to fight another boy at a north Miami-Dade middle school and then joining in the fracas.

Bianca Maria Parrilla, 29, also faces a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to a Miami-Dade Schools Police Department arrest report, the fight happened Thursday afternoon at Thomas Jefferson Middle School at 525 NW 147th St.

The report states that Parrilla is heard in two cell phone recordings encouraging her son “to get out of the car and fight” the other boy.

The two boys were seen on video fighting, police wrote.

Police said video then shows Parrilla holding the other boy by the jacket and hitting him on the face “multiple times.”

Police arrested Parrilla at the school Monday.

A judge placed her on house arrest following Tuesday’s bond hearing.