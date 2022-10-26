79º

Clorox recalls several Pine-Sol products over bacteria exposure risk

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: Recall Alert, Health
Pine-Sol. (Clorox)

Clorox has recalled several Pine-Sol products manufactured at a Georgia facility over a bacteria risk.

The company said the products may contain a bacteria called pseudomonas aeruginosa, which can affect people with compromised immune systems.

The recall includes Pine-Sol scented multi-surface cleaners in “Lavender Clean,” “Sparkling Wave,” “Lemon Fresh” and Pine-Sol all-purpose cleaners “Lavender Clean,” “Sparkling Wave,” “Lemon Fresh” and “Orange Energy” scents, and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners.

The products were manufactured at the company facility in Forest Park, Georgia through September 2022.

For more information about the recall and how to get a refund if you have purchased any of the products, click on this link.

