Detectives catch fugitive: How black market operation was able to sell cheap fuel

MIAMI – Adryan Hernandez was among a group of fraudsters who detectives accused of being part of a black market scheme in Miami-Dade County that used technology and stolen identities to deal with stolen fuel, according to prosecutors.

Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer issued an arrest warrant in 2018 in the case that included Hernandez and 10 others. About four years later, on Wednesday, Hernandez appeared in bond court after his arrest on Tuesday at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, records show.

Detective Alberto Roque reported the investigation started on Sept. 26, 2016, with a tip, according to the warrant. The tipster allegedly accused one of Hernandez’s accomplices Asbel Gutierrez-Perez, 49, of being involved in a scheme to defraud gas stations and identity theft victims.

Gutierrez-Perez, of West Little River, used the dark web to get stolen IDs, a black Ford F350 pickup truck with an illegal high-capacity tank that allowed him to purchase hundreds of gallons of fuel, and software, and tech to reencode gift cards, according to the warrant.

It turned out there was a network of fraudsters like him profiting from the stolen fuel, police said. The tip also allowed detectives to connect phone and banking records to 2016-17 transactions involving Florida-registered companies South River Fuel, Inc., AHM Trucking, Inc., and All-American Fueling, according to the warrant.

Jorge Guerra Victoria, 44, of Hialeah, was the president of South River Fuel, and Yadian Sosa, 33, of Hialeah Gardens, was the vice president. Adryan Hernandez, 26, of Hialeah, was the president of AHM Trucking, and Alberto Hernandez, 28, also of Hialeah, was the vice president.

THE 11 CASES

Jorge Guerra Victoria was convicted of racketeering in June in Miami-Dade County. (FDOC)

Guerra was wanted on 37 charges: Racketeering, conspiring to racketeer, unlawful possession of a firearm, trafficking in counterfeit credit cards, possession of a skimming device, possession of a vehicle with an illegal tank, unlawful possession of a credit card-making equipment, two counts of money laundering, 14 counts of dealing in stolen property, and 14 counts of failing to file fuel tax returns.

In June, Guerra was convicted of racketeering, conspiring to racketeer, trafficking in counterfeit credit cards, dealing in stolen property, and failing to file fuel tax returns. Records show he was sentenced on June 7 to one year and one day in prison and Immigration Miami detained him on Sept. 22.

According to the Florida Department of Corrections, Guerra was at the South Florida Reception Center in Doral and was set to be released from prison on April 1, 2023.

Yadian Sosa is set to complete his probation on May 11, 2028, court records show. (MDCR)

Sosa was wanted on 33 charges: Racketeering, conspiring to racketeer, unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of money laundering, 14 counts of dealing in stolen property, and 14 counts of failing to file fuel tax returns.

Miami-Dade Court records show prosecutors charged him with racketeering, conspiring to racketeer, and two counts of dealing in stolen property on Feb. 12, 2018. He was arrested in March 2021, the case closed on May 11 and his probation ends in 2028.

Alberto Hernandez-Morera was sentenced to ten years in prison on July 27, 2020. (FDOC)

Alberto Hernandez-Morera, 28, of Hialeah, was wanted on nine charges: Racketeering, conspiring to racketeer, scheme to defraud, two counts of obtaining fuel fraudulently, two counts of forgery of a credit card, and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, according to the warrant.

Hernandez-Morera was convicted of racketeering, conspiring to racketeer, fraudulent use of identification of more than 20 victims, two counts of obtaining fuel fraudulently, and two counts of illegal possession of a credit card. He was sentenced to ten years of probation on July 27, 2020, records show.

Asbel Gutierrez-Perez is set to remain in prison until 2024, according to the Florida Department of Corrections. (FDOC)

Gutierrez-Perez was wanted on five charges: Trafficking of counterfeit credit cards, money laundering, dealing in stolen property, and two counts of obtaining fuel fraudulently, according to the 2018 warrant.

Records show more charges piled up for Gutierrez-Perez in 2019. He was convicted of trafficking counterfeit credit cards, dealing in stolen property, and two counts of obtaining fuel fraudulently, burglary, attempted fraudulent use of a scanner, and possession of a skimming device.

Gutierrez-Perez was sentenced on Feb. 11 to four years in prison, his scheduled release date was Nov. 18, 2024, and he was at the DeSoto Work Camp in Arcadia, according to the FDOC.

Linet Hernandez Navarro, 32, of West Little River, who resided with Gutierrez-Perez; was wanted on money laundering and possession of a vehicle with an illegal tank. Records show her charges were dropped and the case closed on Feb. 10, 2021.

Rodelkys Hernandez-Barreto, 31, of Tamiami, was wanted on 14 charges: Racketeering, conspiring to racketeer, scheme to defraud, four counts of obtaining fuel fraudulently, two counts of dealing in stolen property, trafficking in counterfeit credit cards, two counts of forgery of a credit card, and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.

Felix Victores-Martin, 30, of Miami Gardens, was wanted on 18 charges: Racketeering, conspiring to racketeer, scheme to defraud, trafficking in counterfeit credit cards, nine counts of possessing a skimming device, four counts of dealing in stolen property, and possession of a vehicle with an illegal tank.

Arley Marin-Rodriguez, 33, of Deltona, was wanted on five charges: Conspiring to racketeer, scheme to defraud, obtaining fuel fraudulently, forgery of a credit card, and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Yasiel Trujillo, 32, of Hialeah, was wanted on 13 charges: Racketeering, conspiring to racketeer, scheme to defraud, managing/dealing in stolen property, four counts of possession of a vehicle with an illegal tank, obtaining fuel fraudulently, forgery of a credit card, fraudulent use of a credit card, trafficking in counterfeit credit cards and possessing a skimming device.

Yoelvis Migoyo, 28, of Hialeah, was wanted on 31 charges: Racketeering, conspiring to racketeer, scheme to defraud, four counts of dealing in stolen property, eight counts of obtaining fuel fraudulently, eight counts of forgery of a credit card, and eight counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.

Adryan Hernandez was wanted on 14 charges: Racketeering, conspiring to racketeer, scheme to defraud, managing/dealing in stolen property, five counts of obtaining fuel fraudulently, three counts of forgery of a credit card, and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.

