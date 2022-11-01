Grieving families let Parkland school shooter know they see he is ‘evil’ and criticize his defense

Patricia Padauy Oliver speaks during her victim impact statement in the sentencing hearing for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Padauy Oliver's son, Joaquin Oliver, was killed in the 2018 shootings. Cruz was sentenced to life in prison for murdering 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School more than four years ago. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – During the Parkland school shooter’s penalty phase, a group of grieving mothers, fathers, siblings, cousins, and friends delivered victim impact statements through tears to the jury. They were only allowed to describe the victims and their loss. Those limitations no longer applied on Tuesday.

Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer allowed them to speak directly to Nikolas Cruz, who pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder last year. Debra Hixon, a widow, stood behind a podium, faced Cruz, and said, “You stole him from us and you did not receive the justice that you deserved.”

The Broward School Board member’s husband, Christopher Hixon, was the school athletic director, wrestling coach, school monitor, and a 27-year U.S. Navy veteran. He died trying to stop Cruz during the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“You were given a gift, a gift of grace and mercy, something you did not show to any of your victims. I wish nothing for you today,” Debra Hixon said. “After today, I don’t care what happens to you. You’ll be sent to jail, you’ll begin your punishment, you’ll be a number, and for me, you will cease to exist.”

Cruz’s guilty plea last year prompted the recent penalty phase that resulted in a divided jury. The jury’s majority wanted the death penalty, but in 2016 Florida law started to require unanimous agreement. Three of the 12 sided with Cruz’s defense that his late biological mother’s alcohol abuse while pregnant had damaged his brain and that his mental health had declined through no fault of his own. Many of the victims’ relatives disagreed with the defense.

“You are unfortunately living proof that evil does exist in our world,” said Thomas Hixon, a U.S. Marine and one of the two sons of Christopher Hixon.

On Tuesday, as more of the victims’ relatives spoke, Cruz sat in handcuffs waiting for Scherer to formally charge him with life in prison without the possibility of parole. He sat next to Casey Secor, his capital defense attorney, and in front of a row of Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies. He wore a light blue surgical face mask and a jail-issued jumpsuit. He listened intently and in silence without displaying any emotion.

Stacey Lippel, a language arts teacher who was injured while holding the door to allow students to find shelter in classroom 1255, also spoke to Cruz, who killed her students 18-year-old Meadow Pollack and 17-year-old Joaquin Oliver, and her neighboring colleague Scott Biegel. She said she was “broken.”

“Because of you, I check for all exits wherever I am. Because of you, I think of the worst-case scenario for myself and my family. Because of you, I will never feel safe again. I have no forgiveness in my heart for you,” Lippel said. “You are a monster with no remorse, and every breath you take is a breath wasted.”

Scherer told Lippel she and her staff will always remember her as “a hero.”

Joaquin’s mother Patricia Padauy Oliver directed her statement to Cruz’s defense and she criticized Chief Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill and her closing argument. She also said Assistant Public Defender Gordon Weekes shouldn’t have said that the process was meant to be cathartic.

Padauy Oliver also had a short statement for Cruz: “You are a natural evil killer. I thought that the devil did not exist until death put us in front of this path.”

Meghan Petty, the older sister of 14-year-old victim Alaina Petty, said she felt betrayed by the justice system and described Cruz as “a remorseless monster who deserves no mercy” and who has “incredible darkness” and said that she worried that every single “sick, twisted little freak” around the country will now know that the mental health defense will spare them.

Max Schachter, the father of 14-year-old victim Alexander Schachter, referred to Cruz as “the creature,” “that animal” and “menace.” He said Florida law had failed the victims’ families. He also accused McNeill of lying during her closing argument about the mental health treatments that Cruz had received including “hundreds of hours” of therapy.

“You can’t fix evil,” Schachter said.

Schachter said Cruz got enjoyment out of watching others suffering and was a “sociopath” who did not “deserve to live among us.” Schachter said, Cruz was scared to die and punishment is something the individual doesn’t want. Schachter later added that it was his birthday and he was going to always wish that Cruz “suffer a painful violent death.”

Anne Ramsay, the grieving mother of 17-year-old Helena Ramsey, turned to Cruz and said, “You are pure evil.” She also talked about race. She said her daughter achieved perfect scores, and yet the school didn’t place her in the gifted program until they demanded it. She said her family was the last to learn about Helena’s death.

“You took away an angel that day that could have made a difference in society,” Anne Ramsay said.

Tony Montalto said the jurors made an emotional decision when “they found a way to excuse the murders” of his 14-year-old daughter Gina Rose Montalto and the other victims.

THE PROCESS

Cruz, 24, was 19 years old when he walked into his former high school with an AR-15-style rifle. It took him about seven months to plan the attack and just seven minutes to execute it, prosecutors said.

Cruz used some of the skills he had learned from The Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps at Marjory Stoneman Douglas. Prosecutors showed the jurors videos that showed his dexterity.

After the victims’ families speak, as Florida law stands, Scherer will have to sentence Cruz to life in prison without the possibility of parole, and the Broward Sheriff’s Office will have to turn him over to the Florida Department of Corrections.

