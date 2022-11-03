Miami Gardens man on probation for attempted murder gets arrested for another attempted murder

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Despite being on probation for attempted murder, detectives said Santana Hunter was recently involved in another attempted murder in Miami-Dade County.

The Florida Department of Corrections released Hunter, 25, from prison on Aug. 10, after he served a 10-year prison sentence for attempted murder and firearm possession charges on Aug. 13, 2012.

Hunter, of Miami Gardens, was behind bars again on Thursday at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. If he stayed out of trouble, his probation would have ended on Aug. 10, 2027.

Witnesses, surveillance videos, and mobile phone information resulted in detectives focusing on Hunter as a suspect. Detectives accused him of renting a white Mercedes-Benz sports utility vehicle on Oct. 7.

According to the arrest form, Hunter prepaid the Victory Luxury Group in Sunny Isles Beach to keep the SUV for a week. Detectives then linked the SUV to a shooting on Oct. 8 in Miami Gardens.

The crime scene was at the Cedar Grove apartment buildings complex at 20661 NW 17. Ave. Detectives found over a dozen spent 9 mm and .45 caliber casings, according to the arrest form. Fire Rescue personnel used a helicopter to fly a shooting victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Detectives believe one of the shooters was Dangelo Knight, who was at the Metrowest Detention Center on Thursday where he has been held without bond since Oct. 10.

Police officers arrested Dangelo Knight on Oct. 10 in Miami-Dade County. (MDCR)

Witnesses told detectives the driver of the white Mercedes-Benz SUV picked up Knight from the Cedar Grove apartments, police said. The Miami-Dade Police Department reported that the same SUV dropped off Knight at the Jackson North Medical Center in North Miami Beach.

Knight had been shot in the arm, according to the arrest form. Two shooting victims who were visiting a friend at the Cedar Grove apartments said they heard someone pounding on the door of the apartment above them and then shooting, according to the form.

When detectives found the rental there was “one smear of blood” on the backseat and a Clorox wipe in the front, police wrote. During a meeting with his probation officer, Hunter admitted to having his phone with him on the day of the shooting but denied being at Cedar Grove or at Jackson, police wrote.

Hunter denied it all despite the evidence, police wrote in the arrest. His probation officer arrested him at about 3 p.m., on Wednesday at St. Thomas University, 3600 NW 167 St., in Miami Gardens, according to the arrest form.

Corrections booked him at about 5:10 p.m., on Wednesday to hold him without bond for attempted murder, tampering with physical evidence, and aggravated assault with a firearm, records show. Knight is facing charges of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.