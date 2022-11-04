79º

Local News

12 Cuban migrants taken into custody after landing in Miami Beach

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Miami Beach, Miami-Dade County, Cuba
12 Cuban migrants ashore in Miami Beach (WPLG)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – U.S. Border Patrol and Miami Beach Police responded to a migrant landing on Miami Beach Thursday night.

The 12 men said they were at sea for five days from the town of Camalote, Cuba, dealing with large waves and pangs of hunger.

“Grandes olas, frio, hombre,” one man said.

They rustic boat was still on the beach near 67th Street, taking on water and bobbing in the waves. The men said they used a Kubota welding machine motor to power the vessel.

They said they made the escape because of deteriorating conditions in Cuba, and have family in South Florida.

Eventually, they were searched and taken into a van by U.S. Border Patrol agents, who will transport them to a local facility for processing.

This comes as the number of migrants trying to come to South Florida by sea continues to skyrocket. Since the beginning of October, U.S. Border Patrol reports more than 50 landings in South Florida.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Janine Stanwood joined Local 10 News in February 2004 as an assignment editor. She is now a general assignment reporter. Before moving to South Florida from her Washington home, Janine was the senior legislative correspondent for a United States senator on Capitol Hill.

email

facebook

twitter