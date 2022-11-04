Miami woman faces charges for allegedly selling marijuana edibles to child

South Florida woman allegedly sells marijuana gummies to child; the child allegedly shared the gummies with friends at school

MIAMI – A Miami woman is facing troubling charges after police said she sold drugs to a minor.

Thalia Aceves, 22, is accused of selling marijuana edibles to a minor. Miami police responded to Citrus Grove Middle School and Citrus Grove Elementary School on Wednesday after multiple minors experienced possible THC overdoses.

Miami woman faces charges for allegedly selling marijuana edibles to a child. (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Officers discovered a student who purchased the edibles off campus then brought them to school and shared them with other students.

Police have not disclosed the age of the child.

Aceves was arrested.