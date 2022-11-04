Miami woman faces charges for allegedly selling marijuana edibles to child

MIAMI – A Miami woman is facing troubling charges after police said she sold drugs to a minor.
Thalia Aceves, 22, is accused of selling marijuana edibles to a minor. Miami police responded to Citrus Grove Middle School and Citrus Grove Elementary School on Wednesday after multiple minors experienced possible THC overdoses.
Officers discovered a student who purchased the edibles off campus then brought them to school and shared them with other students.
Police have not disclosed the age of the child.
Aceves was arrested.