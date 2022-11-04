Police in Broward County searching for distraction thieves who target the elderly

Police are on the hunt for a pair of distraction thieves.

Coconut Creek police releasing sketches of a man and woman who they say robbed a 94-year-old woman last month.

Investigators say the pair posed as landscapers, telling the victim they were hired by her homeowners association.

But police say that was just a ruse to get access into her home. They then stole the victim’s jewelry box and other valuables.

Coconut creek police say this is the fourth such crime since March, targeting the elderly.

Anyone with information or who thinks they recognize either of the criminals is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.