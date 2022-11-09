Dania Beach finally clear as Hurricane Nicole heads toward Florida’s east coast

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – As tides continue to rise and Hurricane Nicole is expected to bring up to 4 feet of storm surge, beachgoers have finally cleared the area after surfers were seen riding the waves early Wednesday morning.

Not much of the beach left in Dania as the tide approaches lifeguard stands moved back ahead of the storm’s arrival.

Dania Beach residents like Jaggar Anand told Local 10 News’ Cody Weddle that he spent his day tying down his four boats.

“Bow into the wind, anchor upright, fill your bill about halfway with water and tie your stuff up,” said Anand. “All these people that have all this damage, it’s because they’re knuckleheads.”

Local 10 News cameras spotted strong winds taking down fences and other light objects.

Early Wednesday morning, surfers were spotted riding the waves, calling it the ideal surf.

“Because we’re crazy,” said one surfer. “You gotta be a little nuts to do this.”

Dania Beach officials are urging people to stay off the streets and avoid driving.