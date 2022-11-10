77º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Police: Child in critical condition after shooting in northeast Miami-Dade

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Jeff Weinsier, Investigative Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County
A child was airlifted to a local trauma center after being shot by another child in northeast Miami-Dade early Thursday evening, according to Miami-Dade police.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A child was airlifted to a local trauma center after being shot by another child in northeast Miami-Dade early Thursday evening, according to Miami-Dade police.

The shooting happened at around 5:10 p.m. in the 600 block of Ives Dairy Road, MDPD Detective Chris Thomas said.

Crews were gathered at the Horizons North Apartments.

Thomas said the child who shot the victim, who was in was in critical condition as of about 6 p.m. Thursday evening, lived with him or her.

Authorities didn’t specify the ages or genders of the victim or the shooter or whether they believed it was intentional.

This is a developing story. Stay with Local 10 News and Local10.com for additional information.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Chris Gothner joined the Local 10 News team in 2022 as a Digital Journalist.

email

Jeff Weinsier joined Local 10 News in September 1994. He is currently an investigative reporter for Local 10. He is also responsible for the very popular Dirty Dining segments.

email

facebook

twitter