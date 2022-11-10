Police: Child in critical condition after shooting in northeast Miami-Dade

A child was airlifted to a local trauma center after being shot by another child in northeast Miami-Dade early Thursday evening, according to Miami-Dade police.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A child was airlifted to a local trauma center after being shot by another child in northeast Miami-Dade early Thursday evening, according to Miami-Dade police.

The shooting happened at around 5:10 p.m. in the 600 block of Ives Dairy Road, MDPD Detective Chris Thomas said.

Crews were gathered at the Horizons North Apartments.

Thomas said the child who shot the victim, who was in was in critical condition as of about 6 p.m. Thursday evening, lived with him or her.

Authorities didn’t specify the ages or genders of the victim or the shooter or whether they believed it was intentional.

