Authorities searching for suspect after 41-year-old shot, killed in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who shot a man dead in Pompano Beach Wednesday night.

BSO deputies responded to a call around 8:30 a.m. regarding a shooting near the 300 block of West Copans Road.

According to authorities, deputies located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators identified the victim as 41-year-old Michael Walters.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue also responded and transported Walters to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are currently investigating what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect’s identity should contact BSO Homicide Detective Bozena Gajda-Morales at 954-321-4325 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.