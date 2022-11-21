Pollution alert: Rain causes sewer overflow at wastewater treatment plant in Miami

MIAMI – The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department reported Wednesday afternoon that heavy rain caused a sewer overflow at the Central District Wastewater Treatment Plant in Virginia Key.
The sewer overflow of about 200,000 gallons prompted Miami-Dade County officials to issue no-swim advisories for the beaches in Virginia Key and Key Biscayne, including Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park.
About 10,000 gallons spilled from the plant into the Shrimper’s Lagoon polluting Virginia Key Beach, Crandon Beach, and Key Biscayne Beach, according to Miami-Dade County officials.
The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County asked the public to avoid water recreational activities, such as fishing and boating, in the areas under the no-swim advisory.
Officials warned the no-swim advisories will remain in effect until the state’s Department of Health and the county’s Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources water samples are clear for two days in a row.
To report water and sewer emergencies in Miami-Dade County, call the 24-hour call center at 305-274-9272. For more information about Florida’s marine beach water quality, visit this page.
This is a developing story.
Location