Residents in flooded neighborhoods wait for water to recede

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – After relentless rain slammed South Florida on Sunday, some residents continued to deal with high waters Monday morning and are waiting for them to recede.

“I just thought that maybe it would come into the yard eventually, but it’s been standing there,” northeast Miami-Dade resident Patricia Butler said. “We have problems getting to our mailbox, we have to put on galoshes to get there and stuff and our garbage we couldn’t even put our garbage out last night.”

Across South Florida, streets looked like pools, pushing water right up to the doorsteps of some homes.

“We are just stuck here with all of this water just in front of our home,” Butler said. “It’s not good.”

Outside of northeast Miami-Dade, typical trouble spots continued to flood amid the heavy rain, including Miami’s Brickell neighborhood and parts of Hollywood, including Sheridan Street.

Residents in northeast Miami-Dade said they hoped for more pumps, better drainage and no more rain in their neighborhoods.