FHP: SUV wrecks into Broward funeral home after shots fired on Turnpike ramp

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – An SUV crashed into a Pembroke Pines funeral home early Tuesday morning after being involved in a nearby shots fired incident, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Lt. Indiana Miranda, an FHP spokesperson, said Pembroke Pines police initially responded after the SUV crashed into Boyd’s Funeral Home at 6400 Hollywood Blvd.

A witness told officers that the crash happened at around 3 a.m., after a suspect or suspects fired shots on the southbound exit ramp from Florida’s Turnpike onto Hollywood Boulevard.

Witnesses reported that another SUV was involved and left the scene, Miranda said, and no one was inside the crashed SUV.

Authorities found four shell casings inside the vehicle, she said.

Miranda said no area hospitals reported gunshot victims.

FHP detectives are now investigating the case.