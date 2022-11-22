Man uses metal pipe to attack homeless panhandler, police say

PINEWOOD, Fla. – A man accused of using a metal pipe to strike a homeless panhandler in the head appeared in court on Tuesday in Miami-Dade County.

The victim was bleeding when he told police officers that Richard Parker stole the cash that donors had given him on Monday in the Pinewood neighborhood.

Parker, 34, stole the $20 in donations shortly before 4 p.m., in an alley just outside of the Walgreens Pharmacy at 9498 NW 7 Ave., according to the arrest form.

A detective reported arresting Parker about 10 minutes later for cocaine possession near the intersection of Northwest 103 Lane and 12 Avenue, according to police.

The victim was treated at the nearby North Shore Medical Center, police said. Records show Parker remained at the Metrowest Detention Center in Doral Tuesday afternoon facing charges of armed robbery and cocaine possession.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Frine Gomez contributed to this report.