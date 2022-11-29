Surveillance video captures brazen crook stealing dozens of items from Hialeah store

HIALEAH, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County are searching for a crook who grabbed as much as he could get his hands on from a department store before literally dragging the stolen loot out of the front door.

Surveillance video captured the criminal in action. There have been a lot of shoplifting cases but this one may take the cake.

“Very brazen thief. Right now we have a saturation of officers out there in uniform and when you see something like that they need to be caught,” said Hialeah Police Sgt. Jose Torres.

It happened a Burlington store in Hialeah on Black Friday.

“This is something we won’t tolerate,” said Torres. “The Hialeah Police Department is actively working to stop these types of crimes.”

Officers have a clear surveillance shot of the man’s face. They also have his car.

He appeared to get away with a ton of pocketbooks, and in the video it looks like he stuffed whatever he could into two large bags.

“Look at this guy,” Torres said. “Give us a call and we would be more than glad to get him off the street.”

Anyone who thinks they recognize the man is urged to call Hialeah police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.