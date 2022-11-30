US seizes nearly 2,000 pounds of cocaine from boat off Puerto Rico

1,987 pounds of cocaine was seized Nov. 28, 2022, by agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations (AMO) off the coast of Puerto Rico.

GUAYAMA, Puerto Rico. – A whopping 1,987 pounds of cocaine was seized Monday by agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations (AMO) unit from a boat off the coast of Guayama, Puerto Rico, authorities announced on Wednesday.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $20.7 million.

The seizure comes about two weeks after an AMO agent was killed and two other agents were injured in a shootout about 14 miles off the coast of Cabo Rojo, a known drug-running corridor.

“Even as we mourn our fallen colleague, our determination remains steadfast to detect and intercept any attempts to smuggle contraband to our shores,” stated Augusto Reyes, Director of Air and Marine Operations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

According to CBP officials, an AMO crew detected a go-fast boat Monday with two outboard engines and three people on board moving north toward the island’s southern coast.

The boat was eventually intercepted about 20 nautical miles south of Guayama, Puerto Rico.

The marine agents seized 31 bales of contraband and detained the men onboard who claimed to be from Venezuela and the Dominican Republic.

The men are now in the custody of the FBI, along with the contraband that was seized.