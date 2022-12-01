74º

FHP trooper finds 1 dead next to vehicle on I-95 in Broward

Saira Anwer, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Deputies were investigating a person's death after finding a body next to a car on Interstate 95 on Thursday in Broward County.

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper found a person dead next to a vehicle on Thursday morning in Broward County.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue personnel met with FHP troopers shortly after midnight along Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard.

The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office was investigating the cause of death, as BSO detectives handled the case.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

