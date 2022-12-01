Here are the top 5 places to eat during Miami Art Week

MIAMI – Artists, dreamers, fun-seekers, admirers and foodies are coming together as the art world converges in the Magic City for Miami Art Week.

Starting Tuesday, Nov. 29 through Dec. 4. South Florida’s leading art institutions will organize over sixty exhibitions and events, both locally on-site and also online.

Art Basel Miami Beach at the Miami Beach Convention Center is celebrating 20 years since the event came to town.

Even if you don’t have an interest in art, there is one way you can ensure a successful Art Basel:

Make a reservation.

According to food reviewers, here are the top 5 restaurants in the epicenters of Miami Art Week.

1.Doya

347 NW 24TH ST, MIAMI (Wynwood)

1. Greek

Perfect for big group seating/ birthdays

If you plan to venture into Wynwood during Art Basel week. Doya might just be the place for you. From the service to the food to the beautiful, roomy space that will help you relax after weaving through jammed sidewalks like a salmon swimming upstream. Doya is highly recommended by event organizers. According to reviews, if you try the tender octopus salad and the lamb kebab, you won’t be sorry.

Make reservations here

2.Jaguar Sun

230 NE 4TH ST, MIAMI

American

Perfect for Date night/ cocktails

Jaguar Sun is recommended for almost every occasion imaginable, including Art Basel. Known for their pasta and perfect cocktails, many reviewers call it a “cant miss.”

If you’re longing for outstanding pasta, oysters and a cold martini, Jaguar Sun is the place for you.

Make reservations here

3. L’atelier De Joël Robuchon

151 NE 41ST ST, MIAMI

French

Perfect for birthdays/ corporate events

L’Atelier in the Design District is a really great fitting for Art Basel. The fine dining French spot has a cool, futuristic interior and counter seating with a great view of the open kitchen.

According to reviews, the meals are gorgeously plated and if you’re going a la carte, make sure to get the kampachi crudo and le foie gras au torchon, a little puck of the best foie gras you’ll ever have with slices of buttery grilled brioche so you can assemble your own toast.

Make reservations here

4. Orilla Bar & Grill

Argentinian

426 EUCLID AVE, MIAMI BEACH

The Argentinian has a Miami Beach feel and a Miami Beach vibe just without the traffic. If you’re looking for something light to eat and a great cocktail with a nice outdoor patio vibe, this will be the place for you.

Make reservations here

5. Itamae

Peruvian

140 NE 39TH ST, MIAMI

Perfect for dining/solo

The seating here is almost entirely outdoors, which is good because Art Basel weather tends to be delightful. According to reviews, the beautifully plated tiradito, sushi, and tuna tartare are the to-go dishes as this Peruvian spot.

Make reservations here

Additional restaurants, bars and lounges while visiting Miami Art Basel can be found here.