Preschool teacher dies after shooting on Interstate 95 in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Ana Estevez, who taught at the Nurtury Montessori School in Fort Lauderdale, died after she was shot on Sunday night while driving on Interstate 95 in Broward County, according to a family friend.

Estevez was 23. Fire Rescue personnel took her to Broward Health Medical Center and the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s update on Wednesday was that she was in critical condition.

“Ana and her boyfriend Michael had traveled to North Carolina. On the way back home, they were sideswiped by a white BMW. Before being able to pull over, the unknown man opened fire,” Paula Ulerio wrote on a GoFundMe fundraising page.

Deputies release sketch of I-95 shooting suspect

Estevez, who was also a student at Florida Atlantic University and cared for both her mother and grandmother, was driving a Nissan Sentra southbound near Broward Boulevard.

Detectives released the sketch of a suspect who was in a white BMW i8. They believe he was also involved in a shooting on I-95, between Atlantic Boulevard and Sample Road.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.