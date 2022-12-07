Brawl among teens at Pompano Beach trampoline park caught on camera

A scuffle at a South Florida trampoline park sent one child to the hospital, and some parents want one mother to be held accountable for her alleged role.

Video of the incident shows kids getting punched and stomped.

What started as a game at the SkyZone in Pompano Beach ended in a brawl on the trampolines.

One teenager who asked Local 10 News not to revel his identity is one of two kids who say they got jumped after a game by other teens and one of those teens’ mothers.

“The mom said, ‘No, just fight him right here, we are about to leave’ and they all just jumped me and my friends,” the teen said. “And the mom stomped on my head.”

A mother of one of the children involved was too distraught to show her face on camera.

“My son was bleeding, blood all over his mouth, he has a black eye,” she said. “The video, I can’t even watch it. I’m just appalled. How can an adult do this?”

The adult they are referring to can be seen in the video holding a little girl by her hand and with the teens who are fighting.

The video clip does not clearly show what her role was in the fight.

Gerlene Noel is the aunt of a second teen she says was also jumped and hurt in the fight.

“To my understanding, it was two incidents,” Noel said.

Her nephew was checked at a local hospital for bumps and bruises to his head.

“He could’ve been knocked out unconscious, it could’ve caused any type of internal bleeding,” she said.

This is also not the first incident like this to happen at this Sky Zone location.

Local 10 News reported on another violent episode at the trampoline park in June of last year.

Another teenager was seen brutally kicked, punched and even struck with a stick.

Both of the families involved in this latest incident have a message for SkyZone.

“Hire more security,” said the first teen’s mother.

And for the woman they say was involved in the fight, they had the following to say.

“What you did was messed up,” said Noel.

“You will be found and you will pay for what you have done,” added the teen’s mother.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said the violent incident is being investigated but could not say if the adult these families believe to have been involved is being investigated.

Local 10 News also reached out to SkyZone and are waiting on their response.