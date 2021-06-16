Mother wants justice after her teenage son’s brutal beating was filmed at Broward trampoline park

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A brutal beating was filmed inside of the Sky Zone Trampoline Park in Pompano.

The mother of the teenage boy in the video wants the people to did this to her son to be caught.

“He ended up telling me that he got jumped by a group of kids and when he told me that, immediately my heart dropped,” said Janieka Poole.

Her 14-year-old son is seen in the video, which is quite disturbing to watch, receiving most of the blows.

Poole told Local 10 News’ Ian Margol it happened Saturday night at the indoor trampoline park, when her son was mistaken for someone else, who had called a girl a rude name.

“He goes there often, and he’s never had no problem there, never had no issue with no one, and he just go there for fun,” Poole said.

Poole says the group that came after her son also beat up one of his friends.

In the video, the boys are punched and kicked in the head. At one point, one of the attackers even hits Poole’s son with a window squeegee.

Latoya Canteen’s son was with Poole’s son that night, and she said when she picked them up afterward, they told her what had happened.

“If you can allow anybody to come in there and do what they did to jump kids or whatever they want to do, that’s unacceptable,” said Canteen.

Now, they want those attackers identified and stopped.

“These kids need to be caught, and they need to be disciplined for what they did,” Poole said.

Apparently, the attackers also told people around that they had a weapon and would use it if any of the victims’ friends tried to stop them.

Local 10 reached out to Sky Zone to see why none of their staff ever stepped in to help or if there was security in the area, but they have not responded.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating.