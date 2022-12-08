Judge denies request for OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney release

MIAMI, Fla. – A Miami judge has denied Courtney Clenney’s request by her attorneys that she be released from jail before her trial.

Circuit Judge Laura Shearon Cruz signed the order denying the OnlyFans model’s release on Thursday.

Cruz said that the defendant shall be held without bond pending the trial. Clenney, 26, faces up to life in prison if convicted of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

Clenney, also known as Courtney Tailor, confessed to fatally stabbing her boyfriend Christian Obumseli on April 3 in Miami-Dade’s Edgewater neighborhood.

The defense and the prosecution agreed that the couple had a history of domestic violence, but they disagreed on who was the aggressor. The defense claims her use of a kitchen knife was in self-defense.

The order submitted on Dec. 8, 2022, stated: “There is no dispute that Defendant killed Victim in this case. The only factual issue in dispute is whether Defendant was acting in self-defense and whether this claim rendered the state’s evidence doubtful. Clearly, Defendant (Clenney) and Victim (Obumseli) had a sadly volatile relationship . . . However, from the evidence presented during this hearing, the Court does not find Defendant’s claim of self-defense on April 3, 2022, credible. Therefore, this claim does not ‘render doubtful’ the State’s case.”

The order went into detail about how Clenney’s version of how Obumseli was stabbed was not supported by evidence citing that Clenney stated she threw the knife at Obumseli from a distance. However, a medical examiner’s testimony said that pressure would have been used to “penetrate” the skin and muscle into the artery itself.”

When asked if the stab wound could have been caused by a thrown knife, the medical examiner answered “no.”