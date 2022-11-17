WATCH LIVE: OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney listens to witnesses during hearing

MIAMI – OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney listened to witness testimony in court on Thursday in Miami-Dade County during a hearing to help the judge determine if she should be released on bond before her trial for murder.

Clenney, also known as Courtney Tailor, sat before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Lauren Shearon Cruz. She had confessed to fatally stabbing her boyfriend Christian Obumseli on April 3 in Miami-Dade’s Edgewater neighborhood.

“She had been traumatized for quite some time, but especially after April 3rd,” Clenney’s father Kim Clenney said during his testimony in court.

The defense and the prosecution agreed the couple had a history of domestic violence, but they disagree on who was the aggressor. The defense claims her use of a kitchen knife was in self-defense.

Attorneys focused some of their questions Clenney’s father’s involvement in her finances. Her father, who said he had experience as an investment advisor, said he helped her to manage her expenses, which included a home in Texas.

Kim Clenney told the prosecution that he felt safe with his daughter at his home. He said he was not aware of her work on OnlyFans, and told the defense that he was aware of the “toxic” relationship she had with Obumseli.

“She didn’t deserve what she put up with,” Kim Clenney said.

The prosecution also called Dr. Kenneth D. Hutchins, the chief medical examiner. He said the wound was on the side of Obumseli’s chest and described him as a “big guy” who was in good health. He said the toxicology report showed Obumseli tested positive for marijuana.