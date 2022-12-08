Miami-Dade charter school temporarily evacuated due to hoax threat

Sky 10 over Somerset Academy Charter School in South Miami on Dec. 8, 2022.

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. – A charter school in Miami-Dade County was evacuated Thursday morning after an anonymous call was phoned in, authorities confirmed.

South Miami police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to Somerset Academy Charter School at 5876 SW 68th St.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed that the call came in to them as an “explosive alert.”

Officials said the building was evacuated as police investigated.

Sky 10 was above the scene just after 10:40 a.m. as a police dog checked out the vehicles in the school’s parking lot.

South Miami Police Assistant Chief Charles Nanney later confirmed that the school had received a hoax call.

He said his agency received assistance from the Miami-Dade Police Police Department, as well as University of Miami police and Miami-Dade Schools Police.

No arrests have been made, but the South Miami Police Department is investigating with the Department of Homeland Security to track down who made the call.