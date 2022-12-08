OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney’s defense considers appeal on bond denial

MIAMI – After a judge denied OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney’s bond, her defense attorney said on Thursday afternoon at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building that he is considering appealing the judge’s decision.

Clenney, 26, admitted to grabbing a kitchen knife and causing the chest wound that killed her boyfriend Christian “Toby” Obumseli, 27, on April 3 in Miami-Dade’s Edgewater neighborhood, according to prosecutors.

“Obviously we are disappointed with the judge’s ruling. We are going to dissect her opinion. Just on a brief review of it, there are things that we believe that are not supported by the record,” said Attorney Frank Prieto, who is representing Clenney.

Clenney, also known as Courtney Tailor, was in tears after Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Laura Shearon Cruz announced her decision. Attorney Larry Handfield was at the hearing to represent Obumseli’s family.

“They are very grateful and their faith in the system has been renewed,” Handfield said after the hearing. “We believe that the judge made the appropriate, fair decision based upon the facts and the law.”

The defense reported Clenney had been undergoing treatment in Hawaii before she surrendered and the prosecution alleged she had a case pending in Texas that she avoided.

Both the prosecution and the defense agreed Clenney and Obumseli were involved in an abusive relationship and there was a documented history of domestic violence, but they disagreed about who was the aggressor.

Attorney Sabrina Puglisi, who is working with Prieto, said Clenney had been suffering from a post-traumatic stress disorder and by keeping her in jail the judge was preventing her from getting the treatment that she needs.

“The evidence was clear that she has no money left in her bank accounts. Part of it was used to purchase a home and her OnlyFans contract was canceled immediately back in April,” Prieto said. “She does not have the ability to make these monies as the state alleged and the judge, unfortunately, adopted their view.”

Afternoon report