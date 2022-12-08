State attorney general files complaint in Broward to shut down ‘moving scam’

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a complaint on Thursday in Broward County to go after a group that investigators reported deceived more than 400 customers who needed moving services.

The group of defendants in Broward County civil court includes a list of 10 companies and three men — Charles Gordon Abrams, Daniel J. Metz, and Rudolph Logan Rice.

“The defendants promised top-quality moving services, but instead provided shoddy work, higher-than-advertised prices, and loads of headaches for people simply trying to relocate,” Moody said in a statement.

Investigators found the company hired third parties to complete the moving services, failed to provide refunds as promised, and constantly changed names to “dodge” customers’ bad reviews, according to the 65-page complaint.

“We are taking legal action to shut down this moving scam and recover funds for the hundreds of consumers harmed by this company’s deceptive practices,” Moody said.

The companies include two in Delaware: Southeast Holding, and Executive Van Lines. The other eight are registered in Florida: Gold Standard Moving and Storage, United American Moving, Razor Van Lines, Us Pro Moving and Logistics, National American Van Lines, Imperial Moving Group doing business as Simple Path Moving, Spartan Moving and Storage, and Southeast Holdings.

State records show United American Moving was registered to Abrams in Pompano Beach. Razor Van Lines was associated with Abrams and Metz in Coral Springs. Us Pro Moving and Logistics was associated with Southeast Holding, of Delaware. Spartan Moving and Storage was associated with Metz.

Moody is asking anyone who has been the victim of a moving scam to call the Florida Attorney General’s Office at 1-866-966-7226.

Abrams, Metz, and Rice could not be reached for comment for this story.

Read the complaint