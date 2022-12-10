FDLE: Florida man related to sheriff surrenders after sending lewd photos to child

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced the arrest of Anthony Dale Douglas on Friday.

BELL, Fla. – A 22-year-old man surrendered to state authorities on Friday after a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation revealed he had sent lewd images to a pre-teen girl.

FDLE agents announced the arrest of Anthony Dale Douglas, of Gilchrist County’s town of Bell, after receiving a tip that prompted the beginning of an investigation in October.

Douglas is Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz’s nephew, according to ABC News affiliate WCJB. Douglas, who was at the Alachua County jail, was facing charges of transmitting harmful material to a minor by an electronic device.

FDLE agents were asking anyone with information about Douglas’s case to call 904-360-7100.