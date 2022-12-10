72º

Local News

FDLE: Florida man related to sheriff surrenders after sending lewd photos to child

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, Florida
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced the arrest of Anthony Dale Douglas on Friday. (FDLE - Alachua County)

BELL, Fla. – A 22-year-old man surrendered to state authorities on Friday after a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation revealed he had sent lewd images to a pre-teen girl.

FDLE agents announced the arrest of Anthony Dale Douglas, of Gilchrist County’s town of Bell, after receiving a tip that prompted the beginning of an investigation in October.

Douglas is Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz’s nephew, according to ABC News affiliate WCJB. Douglas, who was at the Alachua County jail, was facing charges of transmitting harmful material to a minor by an electronic device.

FDLE agents were asking anyone with information about Douglas’s case to call 904-360-7100.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email