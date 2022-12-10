Police: Man arrested after fatally shooting Fort Lauderdale woman at bus stop

Daril Williams was arrested in connection with fatally shooting 59-year-old woman at bus stop, according to police.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police have arrested a man on Friday in connection with fatally shooting a woman last month in downtown Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police Spokeswoman Casey Liening, the suspect was identified as 22-year-old Daril Matthews.

Dawn Unruh, 59, was killed in the shooting that occurred around 7:10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 in the area of 18 NW First Ave.

She was taken to Broward Health, where she was pronounced dead.

A man was also injured in the shooting and was reported to be in stable condition.

According to authorities, the shooting happened near the Broward Central bus terminal and the Brightline Fort Lauderdale station.

The area is a known gathering place for the city’s homeless population. A woman Local 10 News spoke with claimed she witnessed the incident and said it started as an argument.

According to FLPD, Matthews was charged with Manslaughter and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm.