78º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Double shooting in downtown Fort Lauderdale leaves woman dead

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

Tags: Fort Lauderdale, Broward County, Crime

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two people were shot in downtown Fort Lauderdale on Friday evening, according to Fort Lauderdale Police, and one of the victims has died.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of NW 1st Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue located two shooting victims, one female and one male. The woman was transported to Broward General Hospital where she later died.

The man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in stable condition.

The shooting happened near the Broward Central bus terminal.

Police continue to look for a suspect and say the investigation is ongoing, but Detective Ali Adamson, FLPD public information officer, said “we do not believe there is any current threat to the public.”

On Oct. 19, 2020, a man was killed and two others injured after police said two people were arguing at the Broward Central bus terminal in the middle of a Saturday afternoon. The people injured were bystanders.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Michelle F. Solomon is the podcast producer/reporter/host of Local 10's original, true-crime podcast The Florida Files and a digital journalist for Local 10.com.

email