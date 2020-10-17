Police searching for gunman in afternoon shooting at downtown Fort Lauderdale bus terminal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating a shooting that happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Broward County Transit bus terminal.

While it is still early in the investigation, police told Local 10 reporter Saira Anwar at the scene that 2 people were involved in an argument, when they believe one person pulled out a gun and fired.

3 people were shot, including two bystanders, according to police.

Police said the male suspect ran south toward Broward Boulevard.

All of the victims shot were adults. Police told Local 10 that the man who was the intended target of the shooter was shot multiple times and was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he is in critical condition. There is no word on the condition of the other people who were injured.

The BCT Central Terminal is located at 101 NW 1st Avenue at Broward Boulevard.

In August, there was a shooting at the same location that left two bystanders, including an 11-year-old boy, injured.

