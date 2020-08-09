85ºF

Child, woman shot near Fort Lauderdale bus station

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two people were shot, including an 11-year-old child, near Broward Metro Transit Center, according to Fort Lauderdale police. The other injured is an adult woman.

The two were taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

The incident happened around 6:40 p.m. Saturday in the area of Northwest 1st Street and Northwest 1st Avenue.

Police are asking the public for assistance for any information on how the shooting occurred.

