Child, woman shot near Fort Lauderdale bus station

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two people were shot, including an 11-year-old child, near Broward Metro Transit Center, according to Fort Lauderdale police. The other injured is an adult woman.

The two were taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

#Ftlauderdalepolice is unfortunately investigating a shooting which has left an innocent adult & child wounded. This incident occurred in the area of NW 1 ST / NW 1 AVE. We’re encouraging the public to bring forward any info. Tipsters may remain anonymous. — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) August 9, 2020

The incident happened around 6:40 p.m. Saturday in the area of Northwest 1st Street and Northwest 1st Avenue.

Police are asking the public for assistance for any information on how the shooting occurred.

(Local 10 News at 11 will have more on this breaking story. Also, check back for updates.)