Man in critical condition after being shot outside Miami-Dade gas station

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was rushed to a Southwest Miami-Dade County hospital after being shot early Saturday morning.

It happened outside a Shell gas station off Southwest 152nd Street and 122nd Avenue.

According to police, the situation began as an altercation between two men.

One man was shot and the other took off in a vehicle in an unknown direction.

The victim was listed in critical condition at Kendall Regional Hospital at last check.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.