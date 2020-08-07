One NFL player faces charges in Miramar robbery, other won’t

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker was formally charged Friday with four counts of robbery with a firearm in an incident from a May party in Miramar, Broward State Attorney Mike Satz announced.

Prosecutors declined to file criminal charges against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, citing insufficient evidence.

Miramar police had said Baker, 22, and another man flipped over a game table and pulled out firearms during the party on May 13.

Baker is accused of stealing cash and watches from four men. If convicted, prosecutors say the punishment for robbery with a firearm is a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in state prison.

Dunbar, 28, and two others were accused of stealing from their victims, police said at the time.

Baker surrendered to jail May 16 and was released on bond. His next court date is not yet available.

