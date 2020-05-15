Attorney: 5 witnesses say NFL player Quinton Dunbar wasn’t involved in alleged Miramar burglary

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The defense attorney for Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar said Friday afternoon he has proof that his client is innocent.

Michael Grieco said he has five sworn affidavits from witnesses saying the NFL player was not involved in the alleged Miramar burglary on Wednesday.

Dunbar, 27, and New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker, 22, are wanted by the Miramar Police Department in the alleged $71,000 burglary at a party where there was gambling.

While Baker and another man are accused of flipping the gaming table and pulling out a gun, detectives accused Dunbar of collecting victims’ valuables.

Aside from about $10,000 in cash, they are accused of stealing three luxury watches: a $17,500 Audemars Piguet, a $18,000 Rolex and a $25,000 Hublot. The group also allegedly took a $600 imitation of a Richard Mille and fled in a Mercedes-Benz, a Lamborghini and a BMW.

Baker faces four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm. Dunbar faces four counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

Efforts to reach Baker’s attorney have been unsuccessful.

Dunbar, who was traded from the Washington Redskins to the Seattle Seahawks in March, is set to make about $3.5 million this year.

Baker is heading into the second year of a four-year rookie contract with the Giants worth $10.5 million.

Both are Miami natives.

Read the arrest warrant:

