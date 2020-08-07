Man injured in ‘heroic’ attempt to stop gas station shooter

Lakita Norman said her brother was shot in the chest during a heroic attempt to stop a deranged man who was shooting Friday at a gas station in Pompano Beach.

Derrick Bryant, she said, wanted to save lives when a man who appeared to be drunk or under the influence of drugs was firing his gun into the air at the Five Star Shell gas station and Food Mart at 598 NW 15th St.

Norman said Bryant, 45, approached him and tried to calm him down, but the gunman turned his weapon on him. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue personnel responded to the gas station and found Bryant had been shot several times.

Gerdy St. Louis, a spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff’s Office said he suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. Norman said Bryant remained hospitalized on Friday night in critical condition. She is asking the public to pray for him.

