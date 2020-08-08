Small plane lands on Sawgrass Expressway in Broward

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A small plane made an emergency landing on The Sawgrass Expressway on Friday night in Broward County’s Parkland and Coral Springs border, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The plane landed about 10:30 p.m., just east of University Drive. FHP Lt. Yanko Reyes said no one was injured.

A plane landed on the Sawgrass Expressway on Friday night. (Courtesy of Mitch Anthony)

According to Flightaware, the Piper PA-28 Cherokee had departed from the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport at about 9:30 p.m.

The plane belongs to First Choice Air Inc., a Tampa-based company newly registered under Jairo Bustamante.

Plane lands on Sawgrass Expressway on Friday in Broward County. (Courtesy of Mitch Anthony)

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.