Watercraft accident near Virginia Key under investigation

VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. – Police are investigating an accident by the Rickerbacker Causeway near Virginia Key.

A man enjoying a day out on the water on his personal watercraft was injured around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

It is unclear if the 27-year-old victim struck a boat or if a boater ran into him.

When Miami Fire Rescue arrived, the injured man was behind Miami Marine Stadium with facial injuries. He was alert and talking and walked to the stretcher before he was transported.

He was taken to Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center. Local 10 cameras were there when the man was taken from the ambulance on a gurney into the emergency room. He could be seen wearing a neck brace.

Police were unable to locate the other boat involved in the crash. It is not known if anyone else was injured. The accident is now under investigation.

The man was in stable condition at Ryder Trauma Center.