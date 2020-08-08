Pompano Beach singer goes on racist tirade in nail salon, issues apology on Instagram

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A Pompano Beach woman, who identifies herself as an independent recording artist, has issued an apology for a racist rant that was caught on cell phone video at a nail salon.

It all starts over a nail technician not being able to finish the job of doing Corina Monica’s acrylic nails.

Monica starts by saying:

“You took my nails off, what am I supposed to do now?”

One of the employees tells her she can have her nails done by another professional.

Monica fires back. "Oh, that's real professional."

The video was posted on Twitter account Fifty Shades of Whey

(WARNING: THE VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS LANGUAGE THAT MAY OFFEND SOME VIEWERS)

Singer in Florida who goes by Corina Monica tells an American-born nail tech to "go back to your f*cking country" pic.twitter.com/e5JQp7VWJw — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 7, 2020

She then asks the woman, "Where you from?"

Monica doesn’t know she is being recorded when she says: “Why do you come to this country, work here, and don’t do what’s right for our citizens? You make money, you live in my country and you’re going to tell me you can’t do my nails b***tch?”

After some more ranting and lots of f bombs, she says:

"Go back to your f-in country."

The nail salon employee says to Monica, “I’m not even going to say anything to that.”

Monica retorts: “B****. I’m smarter than y’all. As a matter of fact, b****, I’m an independent artist, recording artist, and I’m going to “f***ing blow the f**** up.”

She tells them someday they are going to want her to come and get her nails done at the salon.

“Check me out, Corina Monica, Stay Flossy.” “Stay Flossy” is the title of one of her songs.

Her exit line is, “I hope you f***ing lose this place and you go the f*** back to your country.”

On Friday, she issued an apology on Instagram:

Monica identifies herself as an independent artist, songwriter and entertainer from Pompano Beach on reverbnation.com who was born in Romania and moved to Florida at the age of 9. She says growing up in South Florida had a major influence on her style.

On Thursday, Monica posted on Twitter she was officially moving to Tampa. The nail salon where the incident happened is located in Tampa.