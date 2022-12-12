Police: Woman takes nude photos of girl, 11, to send to boy on chat

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a 42-year-old southwest Miami-Dade woman Sunday after accusing her of taking over an 11-year-old girl’s online chat account, taking nude photographs of her, then sending them to a teenage boy.

According to a Miami-Dade police report, the girl told police that in 2020, she began chatting with an unknown 14 or 15-year-old boy on the Discord app.

Police wrote that between the summer of 2020 and her arrest, Guissell Lanning took over the girl’s account and began chatting with the boy herself.

Lanning “would take naked photographs of (the girl) in different positions and sent the photographs (to) the (boy)” and the victim said it happened “often,” according to police.

An alleged confession was redacted in the police report.

Lanning faces two charges of promoting sexual performance by a child, a charge of transmitting harmful material to a minor and a charge of using a computer to seduce a child into engaging in sexual conduct.

Police took her to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.