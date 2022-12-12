South Florida police officer killed in off-duty crash

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – A Boynton Beach police officer was killed in an off-duty crash over the weekend, according to authorities.

Officer Dennis Castro, 38, a 14-year veteran of the department, who served on the SWAT team, DUI Task Force and was a traffic homicide investigator, died Saturday.

In posts to social media, Boynton Beach police didn’t specify where or how the crash occurred.

“Many in the community knew him well and respected his unwavering commitment to the profession and to the city,” Boynton Beach Mayor Ty Penserga said in a Facebook post. “My deepest condolences go out his family and friends, and to the entire BBPD community.”

Castro, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, is survived by his wife and two children, police said.