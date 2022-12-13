Miami Seaquarium ‘100% committed’ to effort to free captive orca

MIAMI – The health and future of the beloved captive orca at the Miami Seaquarium in Virginia Key was the focus of discussion during a meeting Tuesday at the Intercontinental Hotel in downtown Miami.

For the first time, the leadership of the Miami Seaquarium stated publicly that they are on board with efforts to free the 56-year-old orca, known as Tokitae or Toki.

The Seaquarium is “100% committed,” said Eduardo Albor, the chief executive officer of the Dolphin Company, the owner of the Miami Seaquarium.

The considerations include moving the orca, formerly known as performer Lolita, out of the 80-foot long and 35-foot wide tank and into a more spacious enclosure.

The orca, also known as Sk’aliCh’elh-tenaut, was torn from her pod in the Salish Sea about half a century ago. The Lummi Nation has been trying for decades to have her returned.

This is a developing story.