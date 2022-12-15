77º

BSO deputy involved in serious crash in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a serious crash Thursday morning in Pompano Beach.

Sky 10 was above the 1500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard shortly after 6:30 a.m. The deputy’s SUV had major front-end damage and another SUV at the scene also appeared to sustain significant damage from the collision.

Debris from the vehicles could be seen scattered across the roadway, which was closed to traffic.

It wasn’t immediately clear who was at fault or whether there were any injuries.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

