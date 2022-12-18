Woman injured during shooting at coffee shop in Broward

COOPER CITY, Fla – Detectives are searching for the shooter who injured a woman in a coffee shop on Sunday in Broward County.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at about 9 a.m., to the Clutch Coffee at 9630 Stirling Rd., in Cooper City.

BSO deputies with the robbery unit were investigating the shooting. Residents in the neighborhood reported receiving a voicemail describing the case as an armed robbery.

The victim was hospitalized, deputies said. Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.